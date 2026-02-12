The Isle of Palms Exchange “Needs Your Help”

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club Youth and Scholarship Program of Service will host its annual Oyster Roast on March 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Exchange Club.

Organizers say community support is especially important this year. After moving scholarship applications online, the club received more applications than ever before. With the rising cost of higher education, pursuing a degree can feel out of reach for many deserving students. Each year, the Exchange Club works to help make that goal attainable for seniors who meet its Youth of the Year, A.C.E., and IT scholarship standards.

“We cannot do this without your help,” organizers said.

Community members are encouraged to purchase a ticket or become a sponsor and enjoy an afternoon on the patio overlooking Hamlin Creek while eating single-select oysters, chili and hot dogs. All proceeds benefit the club’s scholarships and youth educational programs serving the Tri-County area.

One recent scholarship recipient shared her story:

“I am a Deafblind scholar in mathematics who received an Isle of Palms Exchange Youth of the Year scholarship. I earned my Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics at RIT. Along the way, I faced challenges in STEM as a Deafblind student, but I learned to overcome them through determination, perseverance, community support and accessible learning strategies. I am now conducting research while pursuing a Ph.D. in mathematical modeling at RIT. Today, I continue to advocate for accessibility and inclusion in math for future generations.”

Organizers invite the community to “join us March 7 for an afternoon of fun for a purpose.”

Scholarship applications are available at www.iopexchange.org under “Get Involved” in the scholarships section. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketstripe.com/iopoysterroast.