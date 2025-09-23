The Lonon Foundation Announces Shuck Fest 2025

The Lonon Foundation has announced the return of its signature fundraiser, Shuck Fest 2025, presented by Page’s Okra Grill, Jody and Chloe McAuley, and Baird. The event will take place Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. The oyster roast and community celebration supports the foundation’s mission of providing emotional and social support to children who have a parent or caregiver battling cancer.

Now in its third year, Shuck Fest has become a Charleston tradition, drawing hundreds of attendees for a day of unlimited oysters, barbecue, live music, local brews, a silent auction, a mission moment and more—all set against the waterfront backdrop of Isle of Palms.

“This event is more than just a good time, it’s a mission in motion,” said Anna Lonon, founder of The Lonon Foundation. “Each ticket purchased directly supports our UPLIFT program, which provides year-round peer support groups and experiences for children who are navigating the challenges of a parent’s cancer diagnosis.”

Tickets are $75 and include all-you-can-eat oysters and barbecue, live music, silent auctions and more. The first 75 ticket buyers will receive a complimentary oyster knife.

Why It Matters

A cancer diagnosis doesn’t just affect one person — it deeply impacts the entire family, especially children. The emotional toll of treatment, often prolonged and stressful, can create instability, anxiety and feelings of isolation for children who may not have the tools to process what’s happening at home.

One in five people diagnosed with cancer this year will be the parent or guardian of a minor child.

One in 15 children in the United States are currently navigating the challenges of a parent’s cancer diagnosis.

Since its founding, the Lonon Foundation has supported more than 300 children in the Charleston region through its free programs.

Through its UPLIFT program, the foundation offers monthly peer support groups, family outings and wellness experiences designed to help children and teens feel seen, understood and supported. Every ticket to Shuck Fest directly fuels this work, bringing connection, comfort and healing to children when they need it most.