The McConnell Foundation’s Shining Stars “Sea-lestial” Gala Returns to Wild Dunes in Sept.

The McConnell Foundation is proud to announce the return of its annual black-tie fundraiser, the Shining Stars Gala, set for Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort. This year’s theme, “Sea-lestial,” promises an unforgettable evening under the stars celebrating the brightest lights of all: children impacted by cancer.

Now in its fourth year, the Shining Stars Gala supports pediatric cancer research at MUSC Children’s Health, led by Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka, one of the only researchers in South Carolina dedicated solely to pediatric oncology. Since its inception in 2022, the gala has raised more than $175,000.

The evening will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, an open bar, dancing, and silent and live auctions with one-of-a-kind items and experiences. Local radio personality Brian Cleary will serve as DJ and emcee, and professional auctioneer Teresa Zito with Giving4Good will lead the program.

“This event is deeply personal for us,” said Jen McConnell, who co-founded the foundation with her husband, Josh, after their son, Bodhi, survived a rare and aggressive type of cancer. “We created the McConnell Foundation to help fund the kind of research that saved our son’s life and to fight for the kids who are still in the battle.”

This year’s gala honors Cole Henderson, a vibrant and joyful boy who died in 2021 at age 2 from neuroblastoma, the same type of cancer Bodhi overcame. Cole’s family will be present at the gala to share his story and help continue the mission of bringing hope to others through research and awareness.

“Only 4% of national cancer research funding is directed toward pediatric cancer,” said Dr. Kraveka. “Events like this gala are critical to making real progress. The support from the McConnell Foundation has been instrumental in allowing us to explore promising new treatment options.”

Dr. Kraveka’s care and dedication are helping advance treatments for children in a significant way. She participates in a national network of oncologists who work together, through private funding provided by organizations like the McConnell Foundation, to develop safer and more effective treatments for children battling cancer.

The network’s most recent success came in the form of a relapse prevention drug known as DFMO. In December 2023, the FDA approved DFMO for use in patients worldwide, bringing new hope to families of children with high-risk neuroblastoma tumors. As Dr. Kraveka continues her research on medications that minimize the risk of relapse, the McConnell Foundation fills a crucial gap by contributing to this underfunded area of pediatric cancer research.

This year’s Constellation Champion Sponsors include First Financial Group, McConnell Real Estate Partners, Naramore Construction/Island Home Management, the Reddy family, and the Bogosian family, whose generous support is helping make the event possible.

Held at the award-winning Sweetgrass Inn, the gala offers a limited room block for attendees wishing to stay on the property. Guests will enjoy on-site restaurants, elegant ambiance, and close proximity to the beach and resort amenities.

“Our community on Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island has shown up in an incredible way year after year,” said Jen. “Their support is changing lives.”

Tickets and sponsorships are available at https://bit.ly/ShiningStarsGala. Early reservations are encouraged, as last year’s event sold out.

Individuals or businesses inspired to support the work of the McConnell Foundation are encouraged to email hope@themcconnellfoundation.com.