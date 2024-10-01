The McConnell Foundation Raises $85,000 for Pediatric Cancer Research

× Expand Josh & Jen McConnell, Amanda & Zac Naramore, and Alex Jenkins

The McConnell Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting groundbreaking research for the development of safe and effective medications for pediatric cancer patients, announced today that it raised $85,000 for MUSC Children’s Health research lab led by Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka. In its third year, The McConnell Foundation’s Shining Stars Gala, held Sept. 14, hosted a call to action by gathering over 200 people to raise funds to support clinical trials for the development of safer and more effective treatment options for children battling cancer.

“Watching a child battle cancer offers a poignant reminder of how vulnerable we are,” said Jen and Josh McConnell, who established The McConnell Foundation in 2021 soon after their son’s successful treatment for neuroblastoma at MUSC. “Only 4% of cancer funding is dedicated to developing medications for children. In fact, one of the medications used to treat our son was developed before his grandparents were born. It is critical we do better for our next generation, and that we support those capable of changing this and ensuring our children of tomorrow don’t face the same obstacles. Our foundation and our annual gala are our way of trying to do just that.”

Dr. Kraveka’s lifechanging care and dedication is moving the needle for children in a significant way. She participates in a national network of oncologists that work together, through private funding provided by organizations like The McConnell Foundation, to develop safer and more effective treatments for children battling cancer. The network’s most recent success story came in form of a relapse prevention drug known as DFMO. In December 2023, the FDA approved DFMO for use in patients worldwide, bringing new hope to families of children with high-risk neuroblastoma tumors. As Dr. Kraveka continues her crucial research on medications that minimize the risk of relapse, The McConnell Foundation fills a crucial gap by contributing to this underfunded area of cancer research for children.

“I’ve been working with children with cancer and blood disorders for over 27 years,” said Dr. Jackie Kraveka. “The clinical trials I’ve conducted here at MUSC are important because it shows us the success in a medication that can reduce the risk of relapse of cancer by fifty percent. The biggest challenge we face in treating these children is funding for these trials. The work that we are doing would be impossible to continue without support of The McConnell Foundation.”

Because the fight against pediatric cancer is far from over, the McConnell Foundation is planting seeds to grow awareness through the establishment of a junior board. Composed of young professionals under 40 based in Charleston, the junior board, led by Anderson Smith, works to leverage resources and connections to foster The McConnell Foundation's initiatives for years to come.

Individuals or businesses inspired to support the work of The McConnell Foundation are encouraged to contact hope@themcconnellfoundation.com.