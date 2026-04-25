The Ultimate Glow-Up Party: Younger You’s 1st Anniversary Celebration

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Mark your calendar — one of Isle of Palms’ wellness destinations is celebrating its first anniversary. Younger You Aesthetics & Wellness will host an anniversary party May 13 from 5 to 8 p.m., offering an evening centered on beauty, community and wellness.

Located at 1022 Carolina Blvd., Suite 301, Younger You will open its doors for a complimentary event to thank the community for its support during its first year. Guests are invited to sip, mingle and learn more about the treatments that have helped establish the boutique medical spa locally.

Throughout the evening, attendees can watch live demonstrations of several services, including a CO2 laser demo and a PRX “no-peel peel” treatment. Guests can also receive an Infinite Chiropractic spine analysis, complimentary B12 and Glowing Shots from The DRIPBaR, and connect with an acupuncturist from Anew Healing.

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The event will also feature local vendors. Wanderlust Wildflower Co. will offer a flower stem bar, and Park Lane will showcase handcrafted jewelry. Complimentary wine, food and drinks will be available.

The celebration includes giveaways totaling more than $7,000 in prizes, including skincare and treatment packages. The grand prize is a $5,000 Younger You Transformation Experience. Guests can increase their chances of winning by bringing a friend or completing a treatment quiz during registration.

Attendees who book services during the event will receive 20% off products and treatments.

The anniversary event reflects Younger You’s mission to help clients feel confident and refreshed while building community connections.

Admission is free, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to RSVP by scanning the event QR code.