Tickets are now on sale for the 22nd Annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe, taking place Jan. 15-17, 2027, at Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms.

Founded by New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe, the annual literary event brings together bestselling authors and readers for a weekend of conversations, book signings, writing workshops and other special events.

The 2027 lineup features several nationally recognized authors, including:

Therese Anne Fowler: New York Times bestselling author of Z: A Novel of Zelda and A Good Neighborhood.

New York Times bestselling author of Z: A Novel of Zelda and A Good Neighborhood. Christina Baker Kline: Bestselling author of Orphan Train and The Exiles.

Bestselling author of Orphan Train and The Exiles. Nayantara Roy: Author of the critically acclaimed debut novel The Magnificent Ruins.

Author of the critically acclaimed debut novel The Magnificent Ruins. Daniel Wallace: Author of Big Fish, which inspired the film and Broadway musical.

The weekend will also feature special guest appearances by actress Andie MacDowell and Hootie & the Blowfish drummer Jim "Soni" Sonefeld.

The three-day event begins Friday, Jan. 15, with a kickoff party. Saturday's activities include an intimate Books & Brunch, writing workshops and discussions about adapting books for the screen.

The weekend concludes Sunday, Jan. 17, with the signature author event.

A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Reading Partners of South Carolina, a Charleston-based nonprofit that provides one-on-one literacy tutoring to students in local Title I elementary schools. The organization will also receive 100% of the proceeds from a silent auction held in conjunction with the event.

Attendees interested in staying at Wild Dunes Resort can receive a 20% discount by booking directly through the resort using the promotional code BOOK20. Reservations can also be made by calling 866-359-5593.

Tickets, weekend packages and the full schedule of events are available through City Paper Tickets.

The 22nd Annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe takes place Jan. 15-17, 2027, at Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms.