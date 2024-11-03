Tides of Change: How George Greene III and Waterway Mission Are Navigating the Global Water Crisis

Expand LENS Leadership series - George Greene

On a November evening at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, local residents will have the rare opportunity to hear from one of the most impactful voices in the global environmental and humanitarian space—George Greene III, PE, Ph.D., co-founder of Water Mission. If ever there was a time to think about the world’s most essential resource—water—it’s now. Greene, a chemical engineer turned humanitarian, brings an unparalleled wealth of knowledge on the topic, having spent more than two decades leading Water Mission, a nonprofit that has changed millions of lives by providing sustainable, safe water solutions worldwide.

Greene’s accomplishments are the stuff of legend. Not only did he and his wife, Molly, establish Water Mission in 2001, but under his leadership, the organization has reached more than 8 million people in over 60 countries—many in places you’ve only read about in the wake of crises: refugee camps, disaster zones, and remote villages. With a mission rooted in engineering expertise and a deep commitment to social justice, Water Mission has become a beacon of hope for communities struggling with unsafe water—a problem that claims millions of lives each year.

This event isn’t just for those well-versed in global affairs or water sanitation projects, it’s also for anyone who has ever turned on a tap and marveled at how easy it is to take that simple act for granted. And it’s an event that speaks to the values of Isle of Palms itself—where water isn’t just a resource, but a way of life.

In a world where we are often disconnected from larger issues, Greene is bringing the global water crisis to our shores—figuratively, of course. His background is fascinating; he spent years as a chemical process design engineer in Germany, worked for Exxon, and even founded one of the largest environmental laboratories in the U.S.

On Nov. 12, he’ll be at the Exchange Club sharing his journey, his mission, and his vision for how we, even as a small island community, can be part of a global movement toward water equity. You’ll hear about his work with the Global Water Center, an extension of Water Mission that collaborates with nonprofits, governments, and tech innovators to solve water-related problems on a much larger scale.

And yes, Greene’s accolades are impressive—he holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering, has received the Order of the Palmetto, Rotary International’s Service Above Self Award, and was inducted into the South Carolina Business Hall of Fame.

As part of the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation's Isle of Leadership Series, this event is designed to be a gathering not just for environmental experts or nonprofit leaders, but for anyone curious about how we, as a community, can engage with global issues.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. This is more than just a chance to listen to an accomplished professional—it’s an invitation to rethink how we engage with the world’s most precious resource. Register soon, as space is limited. You won’t want to miss the wisdom, wit, and insight of George Greene as he takes us on a journey through the waves of change in global water access—one that starts with a single drop and ripples across the world.

Register at LENSIOP.org.