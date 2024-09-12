Turning the Tide: Celebrating the Completion of the Phase 3 Drainage Project

Expand Credit: City of IOP

On September 3, 2024, current and former Isle of Palms City Council members were joined by SC Office of Resilience officials & staff, state representatives, project engineers, the city's grant writer and city staff to celebrate the completion of the Phase 3 Drainage Project at 30th, 36th and 41st Avenue outfalls.

The Phase 3 Drainage Project is part of a comprehensive effort to improve stormwater and tidal drainage across the island and improve the city’s resilience. This project represents an investment of $2.5M from the city’s budget and a $3M grant awarded by the South Carolina Office of Resilience. These funds have allowed the city to enhance three major drainage outfalls, ensuring our community is better equipped to handle heavy rainfall and mitigate flooding risks.

﻿"During Tropical Storm Debby, it was really heartening to see limited standing water along these outfalls and within the community, even after experiencing around 10 inches of rain. The recent drainage improvements demonstrated awesome results," said Mayor Phillip Pounds. "41st Avenue and Fire Station 2 usually floods during heavy rains, often times requiring us to relocate equipment and personnel. Ahead of the last storm, we moved our personnel as a precaution, but it turns out, we didn't need to- this is a great testament to the success of this project."

"We’re sending a collective thank you to residents, visitors, business owners and everyone for their patience as we worked to complete this significant part of the city’s drainage infrastructure."

Next Steps

The city has initiated its Phase 4 Drainage Project, which involves installing drainage infrastructure on Palm Boulevard between 38th and 41st Avenue. The project is currently under design by Thomas & Hutton. The next step is for the city to obtain state and federal permits. Phase 4 construction will start by the end of 2025.