Unofficial 2025 Isle of Palms Election Results

The following are the unofficial results for 2025 Isle of Palms Election (results of the election are not official until certified by election officials):
Mayor:
- Phillip Pounds (incumbent) - 939 votes (48.43%)
- Scott Pierce 886 (45.69%)
- Jon Regan Walters 113 (5.83%)
City Council (four open seats):
- David Cohen - 1,069 (15.62%)
- Bev Miller - 1,003 (14.65%)
- Katie Miars (incumbent) - 977 (14.27%)
- John Bogosian (incumbent) - 954 (13.94%)
- Zach Lary - 877 (12.81%)
- Krista Swingle - 873 (12.75%)
- Andrew J. Vega - 866 (12.65%)
- Larry Kramer - 189 (2.76%)
- Write-in - 37 (0.54%)
Water & Sewer Commissioner Isle Of Palms
- Curtis Helfrich - 1,215 (49.33%)
- Donald Smith - 1,213 (49.25%)
- Write-in - 35 (1.42%)