Unofficial Results: Streetman Defeats Smith for Open Isle of Palms City Council Seat

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Rusty Streetman defeated Susan Hill Smith by just 30 votes to win the runoff election for the open Isle of Palms City Council seat. Results are unofficial until certified by state election officials.

A total of 1,270 votes were cast, with Streetman (pictured) earning 650 to Smith's 620. The pair were the top two vote-getters on Election Day, Nov. 5, but since neither secured a majority, a runoff was required.

Streetman will return to the City Council, where he previously served from 2020 to 2023. Smith is also a former councilmember, having served from 2018 to 2021.

The council seat became vacant following the resignation of former City Councilwoman Elizabeth Campse in August.