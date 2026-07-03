Vehicle Fire, Multiple Injuries Reported in Isle of Palms Connector Crash

Expand Credit: Isle of Palms Police Department

UPDATE at 10:50 a.m. - The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened. Drivers should expect residual delays as traffic returns to normal.

-Original Post Below-

According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, a serious traffic collision has temporarily closed the Isle of Palms Connector. All traffic to and from the island is being rerouted via the Ben Sawyer Causeway.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and managing traffic on the causeway and Jasper Boulevard, but motorists should expect significant delays traveling to and from the island.

The call about the crash came in at 8:19 a.m. Two vehicles were involved, and one rolled onto its side before catching fire.

Five people were transported by EMS for treatment of their injuries. The Isle of Palms Fire Department had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The Isle of Palms Connector remains closed as crews work to remove the vehicles and clear the roadway.