VFW Auxiliary Post 3137 Recognizes Outpost at Isle of Palms Marina with Americanism Award

Expand Scott Toole, marina manager, with members of the VFW Auxiliary of IOP

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Post 3137 on the Isle of Palms recently honored a local business with its Americanism Award, recognizing patriotism, veteran support, and the display of the U.S. flag during daily operations.

On Oct. 9, 2025, Americanism Committee co-chairs Lisa Lasko and Lindsey Heppler presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Outpost at the Isle of Palms Marina, located at 50 41st Street. The marina’s manager, Scott Toole, was joined by Will Richardson, director of marina operations, and Billy Brittelli, dockmaster, to accept the award.

The Outpost demonstrates strong community support in many ways. The business proudly flies the American flag over the marina, a task made possible with assistance from the Isle of Palms Fire Department, which provided a bucket truck to place the flag on an exceptionally tall pole.

The marina also supports local initiatives, including the IOP Connector Run for the Child, donations to the National Night Out auction, allowing Girl Scouts to sell cookies on the porch, and contributing gift cards to various community events.

In addition to his role at the marina, Scott Toole serves as president of the IOP Exchange Club and is a member of the IOP Chamber of Commerce.

“Congratulations to the Outpost for their commitment to Americanism and for their ongoing contributions to the community,” said the VFW Auxiliary.