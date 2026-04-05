VFW Post 3137 Auxiliary on the Isle of Palms Supports a Variety of Veteran Organizations

Expand (l-r) Bill Marsh, Sally Few, Patti Porfeli, Pamela Marsh, Linda Forslund (Provided)

The Fisher House, located at 150 Wentworth St. in downtown Charleston, provides a “home away from home” for families of veterans receiving care at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Fisher House offers free lodging, with eligibility determined by the Fisher House team based on national guidelines. The facility offers a comfortable environment with amenities such as a kitchen, laundry and free parking.

On a recent Sunday evening, the VFW Auxiliary of Isle of Palms provided a meal for guests staying at the house. Members of the auxiliary prepared and served the meal according to guidelines provided by Fisher House. Guests enjoyed the hot meal and the group camaraderie. A veteran who had been staying in the house for more than a month following a lung transplant was especially grateful for the “home-cooked” meal.

For more information on VFW Post 3137, visit vfw3137.org.