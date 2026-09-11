VFW Post 3137 Hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Expand Chaplain Carol Truslow, Past Post Commanders Bryan Brooks and Bo Stallings, Post Commander Cayton Johnson

VFW Post 3137 on Isle of Palms held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11.

Post Commander Cayton Johnson coordinated the ceremony with assistance from past Post Commander Bryan Brooks, Chaplain Carol Truslow and trumpeter Joe Houdek.

A video showing the horrific events of that morning, accompanied by explanatory narration, was presented. The post also provided first responders and other attendees with a light breakfast.

The solemn ceremony honored the memory of all those lost that morning and reminded attendees to “never forget.”