VFW Post 3137 Hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Chaplain Carol Truslow, Past Post Commanders Bryan Brooks and Bo Stallings, Post Commander Cayton Johnson
VFW Post 3137 on Isle of Palms held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11.
Post Commander Cayton Johnson coordinated the ceremony with assistance from past Post Commander Bryan Brooks, Chaplain Carol Truslow and trumpeter Joe Houdek.
A video showing the horrific events of that morning, accompanied by explanatory narration, was presented. The post also provided first responders and other attendees with a light breakfast.
The solemn ceremony honored the memory of all those lost that morning and reminded attendees to “never forget.”
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Veterans salute the Flag
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Trumpeter Joe Houdek plays "TAPS"