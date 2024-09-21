VFW Post 3137 Takes First Place in 9/11 Heroes Run

Expand Members of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 3137 (Credit: Rex Brown)

The 9/11 Heroes Run was held Sept. 14 on Daniel Island. The run supports the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF).

First Lt. Travis Manion, USMC, made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of his patrol in April 2007 in Iraq.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K honors the heroes of the Sept. 11 attacks and all those who serve our nation. The events surrounding 9/11 are critical in helping Americans fulfill the promise to never forget and to share the significance of that day with future generations.

Members of VFW Post 3137, from Isle of Palms, participated in the Heroes Run. Coordinator Dawn Holzer organized the volunteers, picked up race packets, and led the VFW members through the neighborhoods of Daniel Island on the 5K walk.

At the conclusion of the run, awards were presented to the fastest runners in each category. VFW Post 3137 won first place for having the most participants for a military-affiliated team.

VFW Post 3137 actively supports all members of the U.S. military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

For more information on VFW Post 3137 and its auxiliary, visit vfw3137.org.