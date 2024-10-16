WATCH: 2024 IOP City Council Candidate Forum

On Monday, October 16th, Island Eye News hosted a Candidate Forum for the upcoming Isle of Palms City Council Special Election. The forum was held at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and was moderated by publisher Lynn Pierotti. You can watch the entire forum below.

All three candidates - Susan Hill Smith, Joshua Hooser, and Rusty Streetman participated in the event.

On November 5th, Isle of Palms will hold a special election fill the open city council seat left vacate by Elizabeth Campsen's recent resignation.