Where Your Donation Dollars Go with LENS

Expand Credit:The Isle of Palms LENS Foundation

“It’s fair to ask, where do the funds go? What am I helping to support?” said IOP LENS Foundation Director Ted Kinghorn. “We love answering that question—because behind every dollar is a meaningful impact made possible by our incredible volunteers and generous donors.”

And there’s certainly a lot to share.

As we reach the halfway point of the year, the IOP LENS Foundation has already made significant strides in its mission to support the Isle of Palms Police and Fire Departments, bridging the gap between community generosity and critical departmental needs.

Supporting Our Departments, One Program at a Time

From emergency training to ice cream runs, LENS is deeply integrated into the day-to-day support of IOPFD, IOPPD, and neighboring communities. Highlights from 2025 so far include:

Donating 25 units of SEAL wound treatment to the Sullivan’s Island Police Department to ensure officers have access to lifesaving emergency response tools.

Sponsoring local college interns placed with the IOPPD—giving students career experience while supporting department operations.

Hosting the Wild Child Youth Triathlon at Wild Dunes, a beloved community event that promotes wellness and youth engagement on the island.

Organizing the annual May fundraising banquet at Islander 71, which celebrated first responders with awards and recognition while raising significant funds to continue the foundation’s mission.

“This year’s banquet was a blast,” Kinghorn said. “The theme was a neighborhood block party, and that’s exactly how it felt—like the whole community showed up to celebrate and support the people who keep us safe. It was also a chance to publicly recognize not only our first responders but also our dedicated volunteers and community supporters who make our Public Safety Awards program possible.”

Stepping In When It Matters Most

Behind the scenes, LENS is also quietly stepping in when unexpected financial hardship strikes the men and women in uniform.

“Did you know that on average, we receive one to two hardship requests a month?” Kinghorn said. “These are things like help with rent, appliance failure, automotive expenses or unexpected medical costs. Our board reviews each case and—more often than not—we grant the relief they need.”

Fire Chief Oliverius underscored just how vital that support is.

“Inflation has gone through the roof, and life happens. Firefighters are not immune. Knowing there’s a mechanism like LENS that can step in creatively and nimbly when one of our guys is stuck—it’s a huge asset and blessing,” he said.

Training, Innovation and Mental Wellness

LENS doesn’t just respond to emergencies—it enables departments to grow and innovate. This includes wellness training through MUSC, new flood response protocols, and other specialty programs that fall outside the city’s budget.

“These types of training initiatives are essential,” Oliverius said. “The city didn’t have the budget at the time, but because of LENS we could fund year one, show the value, and then the city picks it up in the operational budget going forward. That’s the kind of forward-thinking LENS empowers.”

Building Morale—One Treat at a Time

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a big impact.

“We really appreciate the ice cream that gets delivered on holiday weekends,” said Police Chief Kevin Cornett. “It may sound silly, but when it’s hot out and the officers have been working hard, getting a sweet treat on a break lifts morale in a big way.”

LENS has also committed to sponsoring back-to-school gift cards this August for first responders with children—helping to ease what can be a financially stressful time of year.

“School supplies can get expensive,” Cornett said. “That kind of support means a lot to our officers and their families.”

Community Engagement at the Heart of It All

LENS continues to fund and organize large-scale community events that bring residents and first responders together.

National Night Out, held Oct. 7 this year, is one of the most beloved events on the island.

“That event is all about bringing everyone together—businesses, nonprofits, families—so we can all work together to make Isle of Palms a safe, connected community,” Cornett said.

The Firefighter Appreciation Night at Islander 71 will return Oct. 9 during National Fire Prevention Week.

The IOPPD Annual Awards Banquet in December, fully sponsored by LENS, will honor the hard work and dedication of local officers.

The Oct. 10 Public Safety Open House, scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, will offer an interactive opportunity for the community to meet first responders, tour the stations, and learn safety protocols. Kids can enjoy cotton candy, rock climbing, an inflatable firehouse, fire hose activities, and more.

The May 2026 Isle of Palms Hurricane Expo, another LENS-supported initiative, will provide crucial preparation tools and resources ahead of hurricane season.

“These events wouldn’t happen without LENS,” Cornett said. “From the logistics to the funding, they help us make it all possible.”

Beyond the Badge

The support extends beyond the uniforms. Earlier this year, LENS pledged $15,000 to Sullivan’s Island Elementary School to help fund resources for students—because safety and community wellness start early.

Additionally, the LENS Education Scholarship Program continues to provide financial assistance to spouses and school-age children of first responders pursuing educational goals. It’s one more way LENS helps support the long-term well-being and growth of the families who serve Isle of Palms every day.

“LENS does so much behind the scenes,” Kinghorn said. “We’ve become an integral part of IOPFD and IOPPD operations, and we love it. Our job is to serve those who serve us. And none of it would be possible without the generosity of our donors and the commitment of our volunteers.”

The feeling is mutual.

“There are so many reasons we love LENS,” Oliverius said. “They allow us to stay on the cutting edge, to be proactive, to train smarter, and to feel supported by the very community we serve.”

As we look ahead to the rest of the year, one thing is clear: Thanks to generous donors, volunteers and community partners, LENS will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our city’s finest—through every shift, every hardship, and every opportunity to make Isle of Palms stronger, safer and more connected.