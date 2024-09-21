Why Now is the Perfect Time to Plan Your Holiday Party: Expert Tips for Booking Early

Expand Provided

When it comes to planning a holiday party, the saying "the early bird catches the worm" couldn't be more true—especially if you're eyeing a prime spot like Islander 71, one of the Lowcountry's most stunning venues. Perched right on the Intracoastal Waterway, Islander 71 offers sprawling outdoor spaces, multiple levels perfect for mingling, live music accommodations, and a menu that will leave your guests raving long after the last drink is poured. But to make the most of your celebration, experts agree: Now is the time to start planning. Here’s why getting ahead of the game can help you throw the party of the season.

1. Enjoy More Planning Flexibility

Holiday dates fill up fast, especially for sought-after venues like Islander 71. By securing your spot early, you'll have your pick of the best dates and times—meaning you won’t have to settle for the second Tuesday of December when all you really wanted was a prime Friday evening.

Kasey Anders, events director for Islander 71, emphasizes, "Reserving your date well in advance gives you the luxury of choice. At Islander 71, we believe that every event deserves a date that suits your vision perfectly. I always suggest thinking ahead to secure the optimal time for your holiday celebration."

Whether you're planning a corporate gathering, a community event, or a holiday bash with friends, locking in your date early guarantees you the flexibility to design your event exactly as you envision.

Expand Provided

2. Secure the Best Vendors in Charleston

Charleston’s event scene is bustling, and the top vendors—florists, photographers, entertainers, and more—are scooped up quickly. By planning ahead, you not only lock in your date at Islander 71, but you also give yourself the advantage of booking top-tier vendors who will take your party from great to unforgettable.

"The best vendors in Charleston are often committed months in advance," says Anders. "By choosing to organize your event ahead of time, you're not just reserving a venue; you're also ensuring access to the finest vendors who will make your event truly exceptional."

Islander 71’s team has strong relationships with Charleston’s top talent, making your job as host that much easier.

3. Ensure Guest Availability

Planning a holiday party at the last minute often means guests already have their calendars packed. By getting your date on their radar well in advance, you'll be able to lock in RSVPs early and avoid the "Sorry, I’m already booked" replies.

"Giving your guests plenty of notice ensures they can be part of your celebration," Anders explains. "A well-coordinated event means your friends, family, or colleagues can mark their calendars early and make your party a priority."

By offering ample lead time, you'll secure a better turnout and a livelier event.

4. Take Advantage of Islander 71’s Early Bird Discount

Here’s where planning ahead really pays off—literally. At Islander 71, they know the holiday season can be pricey, which is why they're offering an exclusive early bird discount for those who reserve their holiday event in advance.

"Our early bird discount is our way of saying thank you for getting a head start," says Anders. "It’s a win-win—save money and secure one of the most sought-after venues in the Lowcountry."

Not only does this save you money upfront, but it also gives you peace of mind knowing you've secured a premier venue without breaking the bank. Don’t wait—those coveted spots (and discounts) won’t last long.

5. Maximize Your Budget by Spreading Out Expenses

Hosting a memorable holiday party comes with a price tag, but starting the planning process early allows you to spread out your expenses over time. Whether it’s décor, catering, entertainment, or those extra touches that make your event sparkle, thinking ahead gives you more breathing room financially.

"One of the greatest benefits of locking in your event well in advance is the ability to manage your budget more effectively," says Anders. "By spreading out expenses, you can focus on creating a spectacular experience without financial stress.”

This approach means less pressure and more freedom to make your party as grand as you'd like.

By getting a jump on your holiday party plans now, you're setting yourself up for success—from securing the best date to locking in top vendors and taking advantage of valuable discounts. Get in touch with Kasey Anders at Islander 71: kasey@islander71.com.