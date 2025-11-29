Wild Dunes Announces 21st Annual Author Event & Weekend for January 16–18

The 21st Annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend, hosted by bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe, will return to Isle of Palms from Jan. 16–18, 2026. The long-running literary gathering draws more than 500 readers each year for three days of conversations, panels, and programs featuring nationally recognized authors.

This year’s headliners include four New York Times bestselling writers: Marie Benedict, Virginia Evans, Paula McLain, and Victoria Christopher Murray. Monroe will moderate the Sunday main event, with opening remarks from Buxton Books owner Polly Buxton. The Charleston bookstore is the weekend’s presenting bookseller.

Sunday Main Event – Jan. 18

The weekend culminates Sunday at 2 p.m. with a 75-minute author conversation and audience Q&A, followed by book signings. Attendees can enjoy a coffee and tea bar, a Buxton Books pop-up shop, and a curated silent auction. Proceeds benefit Reading Partners SC.

Tickets:

General Admission ($52): Includes general seating and one signed hardcover.

Includes general seating and one signed hardcover. VIP ($145): Includes four books, a tote bag, front-row seating, and access to Saturday add-on events.

Includes four books, a tote bag, front-row seating, and access to Saturday add-on events. VIP All-Access ($275): Includes all VIP benefits plus entry to each Saturday event.

Purchase tickets here.

Saturday Programming — Jan. 17

Registration to these literary events is only available to guests who have purchased a ticket to the Sunday Main Event and include:

11 a.m. — Books & Brunch with Kardea Brown ($75): Brunch, mimosas, and a signed copy of her new cookbook.

Brunch, mimosas, and a signed copy of her new cookbook. 2 p.m. — Writing Workshop with Paula McLain ($42): A small-group class on craft and creativity.

A small-group class on craft and creativity. 5 p.m. — Prose & Pinot with McLain and Murray ($35): A sunset rooftop conversation with wine and appetizers.

Wild Dunes Resort is offering special room rates for attendees. Guests can call 866-499-7122 for details.