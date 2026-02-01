Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend Celebrates 21 Years, Raises $15,000 for Local Literacy

Hundreds of readers from across South Carolina and beyond traveled to Isle of Palms Jan. 16–18 for the 21st annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe. What began more than two decades ago has grown into one of the Lowcountry’s premier reader experiences, bringing nationally bestselling authors to the island community.

The sold-out weekend kicked off Friday, Jan. 16, at Islander 71 Fish House and Raw Bar with a lively conversation titled “Cool Local Authors with Hot New Books.” The relaxed, open-to-the-public gathering featured light bites, a pop-up bookshop and an author talk set against a colorful sunset backdrop. New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe, a longtime island resident and founder of the event, welcomed guests and moderated the discussion with fellow New York Times bestselling authors Brad Taylor, Victoria Benton Frank and Paul Attaway. The group entertained the audience with a lively conversation about their latest novels and writing careers.

Saturday offered a full slate of events, beginning with Books & Brunch featuring Charleston native and Emmy Award-winning Food Network chef Kardea Brown. Wild Dunes Resort prepared Brown’s shrimp and grits recipe, which guests enjoyed while Monroe and Brown discussed Brown’s new cookbook, Make Do With What You Have. Later, Paula McLain led a dynamic writing workshop, offering aspiring writers insights and advice from her bestselling career. The day concluded with Prose & Pinot, a conversation between New York Times bestselling authors Victoria Christopher Murray and Paula McLain, held in the rooftop lounge atop the Sweetgrass Inn, where sunset views complemented the discussion.

The weekend culminated Sunday afternoon with the main event at the Sweetgrass Inn’s Osprey Ballroom. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a complimentary signature cocktail from Firefly Distillery, a specialty coffee bar by Charleston Coffee Roasters, desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Mount Pleasant bakery and light bites provided by the Wild Dunes Resort catering team.

Monroe opened Sunday’s program with welcoming remarks, reflecting on the power of books to connect people and strengthen communities — a theme echoed throughout the weekend.

“This event has been about bringing readers and writers together here on Isle of Palms in a meaningful way,” Monroe said. “To see it continue for 21 years, and to know it’s helping children develop a love of reading, is incredibly special — to me, to the authors and to the attendees.”

Guests then enjoyed an in-depth author conversation moderated by Polly Buxton, owner of Buxton Books, featuring New York Times bestselling authors Marie Benedict, Virginia Evans, Paula McLain and Victoria Christopher Murray. Their thoughtful discussion of craft, inspiration and storytelling drew both laughter and reflection.

The Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe also serves as a fundraiser for literacy. All proceeds from ticket sales and 100% of auction revenue benefit a selected charity. This year’s recipient was Reading Partners South Carolina, a nonprofit organization that provides one-on-one literacy tutoring for local elementary school students. The 2026 event raised more than $15,000 for literacy initiatives.

Attendees traveled from across the Lowcountry and beyond, with many making it a full weekend by staying on the island. The combination of literature, leisure and philanthropy has become a hallmark of the event, drawing returning guests year after year.

The Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend is the flagship and largest event of the Wild Dunes Literary Series, which hosts seasonal events on Isle of Palms four times a year. For more information about the literary series, visit maryalicemonroe.com.