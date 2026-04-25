Wild Dunes Literary Series presents Books & Bites featuring Mary Alice Monroe and Barb Bergwerf

Expand Monroe X Bergwerf_TICKETS COMING SOON - 2

On May 19, Books & Bites with Mary Alice Monroe and Barb Bergwerf at Wild Dunes Resort — the summer installment of the Wild Dunes Literary Series — will offer more than a traditional literary gathering.

Timed to coincide with the paperback release of Where the Rivers Merge, the event will feature a conversation between two authors whose friendship, careers and shared passions span more than two decades.

At the center is Mary Alice Monroe, a New York Times bestselling author whose work often reflects the Lowcountry. Her latest novel has received praise as a multigenerational story rooted in resilience, legacy and the connection between people and place. With its paperback release, Where the Rivers Merge continues to resonate with readers drawn to its layered storytelling and emotional depth.

Sharing the stage is debut novelist Barb Bergwerf, whose career has included work in photojournalism and stained glass art. Her novel, Fatal Exposure, marks a new chapter, reflecting themes of reinvention, courage and the pursuit of long-held goals.

The two first met in 1999 as volunteers on the Island Turtle Team, where they bonded over a shared commitment to sea turtle conservation. That connection has continued to evolve over the years.

During the event, the authors are expected to discuss their writing, personal experiences and the paths that led them to their current work. The conversation will touch on career development, life transitions and creative inspiration.

Both authors remain active in conservation efforts, particularly involving sea turtles. With May marking the start of sea turtle nesting season along the South Carolina coast, the event’s timing aligns with their shared interests.

Set on the Isle of Palms, the morning gathering will include light bites, coffee and discussion in a relaxed setting.

The event aims to highlight not only literature, but also themes of friendship, personal growth and storytelling.

Tickets are available at MaryAliceMonroe.com.