Wild Dunes Pickleball Association Serves Up Hope for Children’s Cancer Research

The Wild Dunes Pickleball Association is bringing the community together Oct. 18 for a special pickleball tournament and fundraiser benefiting MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital while honoring the life and legacy of local island boy Naish Kaloupek.

The event first came together after Naish was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in October 2023. What began as a community effort to support Naish has grown into an annual fundraiser dedicated to advancing childhood cancer research and raising awareness that childhood cancer can affect any child and any family.

Naish was known for his infectious smile, sense of humor and love of sports. He spent his days playing basketball at the recreation center, surfing with his father and learning tennis and golf at Wild Dunes. Throughout his 18-month battle, he inspired those around him with his courage, positivity and determination.

He loved the outdoors, was named Boy Scout of the Year and posthumously received the rank of Eagle Scout. Even when treatment kept him off the court, he continued showing up to cheer on friends from the sidelines.

The inaugural event raised more than $50,000 for pediatric cancer research. This year’s tournament will once again bring together players, families and supporters for a day of competition, community and giving, with all proceeds benefiting childhood cancer research at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

In addition to tournament play, the fundraiser will feature a silent auction with items and experiences, including golf trips to the Bahamas and Hilton Head Island, as well as other donated prizes.

The Wild Dunes Pickleball Association is currently seeking event sponsors and silent auction donors. Several local businesses and organizations have already stepped up to support the cause, including Carroll Investors, Slotchiver & Slotchiver, Island Home Watch, DeepWater Church, Younger You Aesthetics, Islander 71, Bulls Bay Golf and The Club at Wild Dunes.

Community members interested in playing, sponsoring, donating auction items or making a contribution are encouraged to get involved. The Wild Dunes community hopes to honor Naish’s legacy, support families facing childhood cancer and help create a brighter future for children fighting the disease.

For sponsorship opportunities, silent auction donations or additional information, contact Jen Stephens at wdpickleball@gmail.com.