Wild Dunes Pickleball Association to Host Charity Tournament for Pediatric Cancer Research

Expand Smith (Provided)

With Thanksgiving approaching, members of the Wild Dunes Pickleball Association have embraced the idea of giving back by hosting a charity pickleball tournament on Nov. 16.

“The upcoming tournament fundraiser was inspired because childhood cancer has impacted members of our community,” said Jen Stephens, president of the association. “Doing something to help fight this disease is a cause close to our hearts. We are very grateful for the support we have received so far and hope to keep it coming in.”

Stephens, a resident of Isle of Palms, has been president for two of her three years as a member. She works part-time at the Tennis Center and is a former special education paraprofessional. She first picked up a paddle five years ago and can be found on the courts almost every day.

Josh Smith, Wild Dunes pickleball director for the past two years, is equally enthusiastic about organizing the resort’s first-ever charity pickleball event. Originally from Pittsburgh, he has lived in Charleston since 2021 and previously worked at Van Der Meer Tennis Academy in Hilton Head Island and as tennis pro and head pickleball pro at Sea Colony Resort in Delaware.

Proceeds from the tournament will support pediatric cancer research at MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, South Carolina’s only Level 1 pediatric trauma center. The Wild Dunes fundraiser intends for all funds raised, minus tournament administration costs, to go directly toward advancing pediatric medical research at MUSC’s Darby Children’s Research Institute.

The late Dr. Charles P. Darby, founder of the institute, emphasized a “bench to bedside” approach to research. The hospital itself, which opened in 2020, was named for Charleston businessman Shawn Jenkins, co-founder and former CEO of Benefitfocus. Jenkins’ $25 million gift to MUSC helped establish the hospital, inspired by his own experiences with financial struggles and a desire to support families in crisis.

The Darby Institute’s research spans infectious diseases, genetics, diabetes, cancer and congenital heart disease.

Expand Stephens (Provided)

The joy and camaraderie of the pickleball community make the sport a natural fit for the fundraiser, Smith said. “Our goal is to host a fun and inclusive event for a great cause,” he added. “This tournament will bring people together and allow them to play pickleball with friends while supporting a fantastic foundation doing really important work.”

Two additional courts were added at Wild Dunes in June, bringing the total to six, all of which will be used during the tournament. About 80 players are expected, competing in gender doubles, along with many more spectators.

Participants will have access to food and refreshments at the resort. Tournament T-shirts and memorabilia will also be available for purchase.

The tournament is open to Wild Dunes members and their guests. Sponsorships are encouraged at any level of contribution.

Sponsorship inquiries: Contact Jen Stephens at 651-600-9697 or jenloustep@msn.com

Registration: Contact Josh Smith at joshua.smith@wilddunesresort.com

Whether playing, sponsoring or cheering from the sidelines, community members are invited to join in. With paddles up, Wild Dunes hopes to make a meaningful difference this Thanksgiving season.