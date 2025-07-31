Wild Dunes Resort Appoints Chris Sessions as Director of Sales, Marketing, and Events

Expand Provided

Wild Dunes Resort recently announced Chris Sessions (pictured) as its director of sales, marketing and events. Sessions will also serve on the resort’s executive committee.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the Wild Dunes family,” said Terri A. Haack, managing director of Wild Dunes Resort. “His deep industry expertise, innovative approach and passion for excellence will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve as a premier destination for both leisure and group guests.”

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Sessions joins Wild Dunes with a distinguished background leading high-performing commercial teams at premier resort destinations. Most recently, he served as director of sales and marketing at the Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii’s Kohala Coast. In that role, he successfully led integrated commercial efforts across sales, marketing, events and revenue strategy while also managing the operational aspects of a transformative $110 million property renovation.

Prior to his time in Hawaii, Sessions held leadership positions at Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, including key roles at Hyatt Regency Mission Bay in San Diego and Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach. Throughout his tenure, he consistently delivered top-line revenue growth, increased group average daily rate and drove strategic initiatives that strengthened both leisure and group segments.

Sessions’ appointment comes at a pivotal time for Wild Dunes, as the resort continues to invest in elevated guest experiences and world-class amenities, including beachfront accommodations, a full-service spa, championship golf and expansive event venues. Originally from the Carolinas and a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, he is thrilled to return to the Southeast. He will be relocating to Isle of Palms with his wife, Kimberly, and their 3-year-old son, Aiden.

