Wild Dunes Resort to host Spring Equinox Sunset Floating Sound Bath on March 20

As the spring equinox approaches—a time of renewal, balance and fresh beginnings—Wild Dunes Resort is hosting a one-of-a-kind wellness experience: the Spring Equinox Sunset Floating Sound Bath on March 20 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the Boardwalk Inn Pool.

This immersive sunset ritual invites guests to drift weightlessly on water while bathed in the vibrational frequencies of crystal singing bowls, gongs and chimes, creating a profound mind-body connection. Sound healing expert Michelle will lead the session, harnessing the power of sound and water to enhance relaxation, reduce stress and align energy—just as day and night find perfect harmony on the equinox.

With wellness travel on the rise, floating sound baths are an emerging trend, combining aquatic therapy, meditation and vibrational healing in a way that’s both transformative and deeply restorative. This exclusive event at Wild Dunes Resort is one of the first in the region to bring this practice to life in such a stunning, natural setting.