Wild Dunes Resort to host Sunset Floating Sound Bath on April 24

Wild Dunes Resort announced it will host a Sunset Floating Sound Bath on April 24 at 6 p.m. The experience will be held at the Wild Dunes Swim Center (5757 Palm Boulevard, Isle of Palms)

This immersive sunset ritual invites guests to drift weightlessly on water while bathed in the vibrational frequencies of crystal singing bowls, gongs, and chimes, creating a profound mind-body connection. Sound healing can enhance relaxation, reduce stress, and more.

With wellness travel on the rise, floating sound baths are an emerging trend—combining aquatic therapy, meditation, and vibrational healing in a way that’s both transformative and deeply restorative.

