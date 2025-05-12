Wow, how quickly four years as Mayor has gone!

While much has been accomplished, there is still much more to do, which is why I’m announcing that I will be running for reelection for mayor this fall. I’m grateful for your support during my first term and the encouragement from many of you to go for another four years.

As many of you know, my journey serving our city began in 2010, when my wife, Laurie, and I first moved to the island. We joined the IOP Methodist Church, where I served on the Finance Committee. I then became a board member of the Wild Dunes Community Association. Eight years later, I joined the Planning Commission, which is responsible for reviewing large-scale, strategic projects for IOP. During this time, I heard neighbors’ concerns, which weren’t being met, and ran for City Council hoping to help. I was fortunate enough to win a seat on City Council and began serving in 2020—arguably the worst year ever to start a political career during the pandemic!

​There are still many large, long-term projects competing for limited resources on the city’s horizon, and I would like to continue to offer my help as mayor in solving these for the benefit of all IOP stakeholders. My background and experience will help manage the many competing priorities while ensuring we maintain the quality of life in our part of paradise.​

This 2025 election, I would be honored to receive your vote.

With your support, I can hit the ground running, and thanks to this island’s unbridled spirit, preserve our tradition of excellence.

Sincerely yours,

Phillip Pounds