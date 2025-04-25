Zach Lary Announces Candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council

Zach Lary, a local business leader and active member of the community, has officially announced his candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council.

Lary brings a fresh, open-minded perspective to the upcoming election, with a platform focused on preserving the island’s family-friendly charm while promoting responsible, pro-business growth.

“Isle of Palms is unique. The beautiful nature and hospitable atmosphere, combined with the sense of community, are unlike anything I’ve experienced before,” he said. “It is a wonderful place to live and raise my daughters. I truly believe IOP will always be home for my family, and I feel obligated to do my part in contributing to the island’s long-term success.”

Though he has called Isle of Palms home for only a few years, Lary has quickly become engaged in the community, contributing through his work with the IOP Chamber of Commerce, the LENS Foundation, and other local initiatives. With an extensive background in business operations and management, he brings practical experience and a results-driven mindset to the table.

“At the end of the day, my job isn’t to create problems or debate them. It’s to understand needs, present solutions and execute,” he said. “This is often where public officials fall short.”

Lary’s platform centers on five key priorities:

Long-term sustainability of the island

Protecting residential quality of life

Supporting the local business community

Improving the city’s financial and operational efficiency

Ensuring transparency and communication with residents

Outside of his professional and volunteer work, Lary enjoys taking full advantage of everything the island has to offer. During his downtime, he enjoys golfing and spending time with his family at the beach. He lives in Wild Dunes with his wife, Caitlin, and their two daughters, Prudence and Phoebe.

“The long-term future and sustainability of the island is my primary focus,” Lary said. “This is where my daughters will grow into young women and members of the community. I look at what IOP will be in five, 10 or 20 years and feel we need to make decisions that ensure the longevity of the place we call home.”

The city council election is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025. Lary said he is looking forward to connecting with members of the community both during and after the election cycle.