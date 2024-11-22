100 Women Who Care Charleston Chapter Provides Update

The Charleston chapter of 100 Women Who Care is proudly accomplishing its mission in just two short years - to support the nonprofits in the Charleston tri-county area with funding, so they can continue to help those less fortunate in our community.

The chapter was established in April of 2022, and in just over two years their membership has grown from 40 to over 200 members. Now we are able to award qualifying nonprofits close to $20,000 per quarter. By January of 2025, we will have topped $200,000 in donations to our community - $100 at a time.

In July 2024, the members voted and awarded Beyond Our Walls, in North Charleston, to receive the major Impact Award. The other two presenting organizations, Lowcountry Autism Foundation and Hope to Home were granted $500 each and the opportunity to present again.

Here’s how it works:

We get together four times a year to nominate and select a worthy local charity; • Any member of the group can nominate a local charity;

Three nominations are randomly chosen prior to the meeting and after a short presentation by the nominating member, the group votes on which charity to support; • Each member makes a $100 tax-deductible donation directly to the charity via our donation platform, Grapevine. You must be a member to vote.

All women in the tri-county Charleston area are invited to our quarterly meetings! New Realm Brewing Company graciously donates the space to us. We have a social hour beginning at 5:30 pm and our meetings start promptly at 6:30 pm. Our next meeting will be Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Parking is easy and free, and all women are invited to come. The website has direct links to join, to nominate, and to RSVP for the January 28th. The RSVP is requested, although not required, due to space constraints.

For more information, visit www.100womencharleston.com.