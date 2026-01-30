1/30 TOKI Weather Alert: Bitterly Cold Temperatures & Possible Snow

The Kiawah Island Emergency Management team along with our Charleston County partners are closely monitoring the winter storm. A Winter Storm Warning and Extreme Cold Watch are currently in effect for Charleston County.

Based on the most recent National Weather Service report, Charleston County will experience record low temperatures and 3 - 4 inches of snowfall this weekend, with up to six inches possible in parts of the county.

Precipitation is expected to begin with rain showers early Saturday morning, transitioning to snowfall as temperatures drop around 10 a.m.

Due to the weather conditions, residents are strongly encouraged to avoid unnecessary driving, which helps reduce accidents and ensures emergency responders can reach those in need as quickly and safely as possible.

With the latest forecasts showing an increase in predicted snowfall amounts, Town of Kiawah Island Emergency Management officials are ramping up weekend preparations and encouraging residents to do the same. Dress warmly, protect your pets and plants, and stay up to date on the forecast by following @NWSCharlestonSC on social media.