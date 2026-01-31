1/31 Town of Kiawah Island Winter Weather Alert

The Kiawah Island Emergency Management team along with our Charleston County partners continue monitoring the winter storm. A Winter Storm Warning and Extreme Cold Watch remain in effect through 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS Winter Storm Severity Index rates the Charleston area as MAJOR. Approximately four inches of snow is expected for the Charleston area, with the heaviest snowfall this evening through overnight. Wind chills will drop into the single digits tonight into Sunday morning. Black ice is likely on untreated surfaces Sunday night and Monday night.

On Kiawah Island:

Due to the weather conditions, residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to avoid unnecessary driving, which helps reduce accidents and ensures emergency responders can reach those in need as quickly and safely as possible.

Power outages: Report outages to Berkeley Electric Cooperative at (888) 253-4232 or online here.

Harris Teeter: Open under normal hours (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.) unless otherwise directed by corporate. All perishable departments are closed today and will have a delayed opening tomorrow.

The Station at Freshfields: Closed early today. Tomorrow's opening will be delayed pending roadway conditions for employees. Gas pumps remain operational.

Closures:

Charleston County Libraries: All branches closed today and Sunday.

All branches closed today and Sunday. All Charleston County Parks, including Beachwalker County Park: Closed today and Sunday. Monday TBD.

Flight Alert:

All flights in and out of Charleston International Airport (CHS) have been canceled by the airlines today and tomorrow. If you are scheduled to fly today or tomorrow, please check directly with your airline before heading to the airport. Monitor your flight status here.

Stay warm and up to date on the forecast by following @NWSCharlestonSC on social media.