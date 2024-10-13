2024 Kiawah Island Community Survey Results Announced

The Town of Kiawah provided the Community Satisfaction Survey to gather community feedback on the Town’s services and overall experience with Town staff. There were more than 770 respondents to the survey and 96 percent were full-time and part-time property owners.

Overall, more than 70 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with the Town’s overall services and almost 75 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with their interactions with Town staff.

For highlights of the survey, as well as the full results, click here.