2025 Kiawah Art & House Tour will take place on April 11, 2025

Arts, etc. today announced that ticket sales are now open for the annual Kiawah Art & House Tour taking place on April 11, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The concurrent Online Auction, featuring artwork and other items, will open on April 1st on the same site where tickets are sold.

The tour includes three exclusive homes on Kiawah Island and one nearby riverfront home. Two of the homes were recently featured in Charleston Magazine. This is a unique opportunity for art, architecture, and interior design enthusiasts to visit some of the island’s most outstanding homes and experience the natural beauty of the island.

Highlights of the tour homes include artwork, unique architectural details, gourmet kitchens, custom lighting and cabinetry, expansive outdoor living spaces including an herb and vegetable garden, the latest trends in interior design, as well as views of the marsh, river and golf courses.

All proceeds benefit Arts, etc. and its mission of providing arts education to the students on Johns and Wadmalaw Islands.

Details and tickets ($75 each) can be found on the Arts, etc. website: www.kiawahartsetc.org.