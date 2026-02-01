2/1 Town of Kiawah Island Winter Weather Alert

Overnight snowfall brought between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation to areas north of West Ashley, while the coast saw minimal accumulation. Roads on Kiawah Island and Johns Island are currently in good shape, but roadways in other areas of Charleston County remain very hazardous.

With the sun coming out today, most of the snow and ice should melt throughout the day. However, refreezing on secondary roads remains a concern as temperatures drop this evening. We continue to urge residents to exercise caution if you must travel today.

The Station at Freshfields is closed today but pumps remain operational. The Stono Bridge and Limehouse Bridge are open.

Due to the potential for refreezing and black ice overnight, Town Hall will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday and will open at 10:00 a.m. to allow staff time to safely commute to work.