27th Annual Symphony Kiawah Island Tour of Homes Announced

Mark your calendar for the 27th Annual Charleston Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Join the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL), and fellow interior design and architectural lovers for the 27th Annual Kiawah Island Tour of Homes. As the longest running island house tour in the Lowcountry, the Symphony Tour has become an annual fall destination for Charleston and Barrier Island locals.

Showcasing and celebrating five of Kiawah’s finest residences; which this year includes the winner of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Robert Mills Residential Merit Award, a beach front home and a new construction masterpiece designed in the Barrier Island Vernacular.

New this year is the VIP/Friends of the Tour Launch Party, hosted on Saturday October 19, 2024, at a Kiawah private residence. Guests will meet the Tour homeowners, whilst enjoying curated food and cocktails, and a wine tasting. Your $200 Friend of the Tour includes two tickets to the launch party and your ticket to the Tour. All VIP/Friends of the Tour will be recognized in the Tour Program.

Become a card-carrying member of the CSOL, prior to purchase, and gain access to member VIP pre-ticketing and pricing. Member General Admission Tickets are $65, while Non-Member Tickets are $75, and “week of” (if available) at $80. You can buy your tickets here.

Music is always a feature of the Symphony Tours and our Scholarship recipients along with Charleston Symphony Orchestra musicians will be featured playing throughout the homes.

Following the Tour, the Charleston Symphony will perform a concert at the West Beach Conference Center, courtesy of the Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council. A separate ticket for the concert is required.

All proceeds benefit the Charleston Symphony and the CSOL Music Scholarship Program.

Symphony Tour of Kiawah Homes Event Schedule :