28th Annual Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island Kicks Off with Preview Party at Hagan Fine Art Gallery

Nov. 1, 2025, marks the 28th annual Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island. Hosted by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL®) in collaboration with presenting sponsor Michael Mitchell, the tour showcases the best of the arts and architecture. Proceeds support the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and CSOL Music Scholarships.

A new feature this year is a Preview Party at Hagan Fine Art Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., where art will take center stage. The Preview Party is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to be part of this year’s Kiawah Tour in support of the CSO,” said Wendy Carlin, gallery owner. “Guests will enjoy art, a CSO string quartet performance and a sneak peek of this year’s homes, while savoring complimentary food and drinks.”

The gallery will donate 10% of sales from the event through Nov. 5 to the CSOL in support of its mission. During the tour on Nov. 1, artists will showcase work throughout the homes with live painting demonstrations. Gallery representatives will be on site to enhance the guest experience and answer questions. Works will also be available for commission, with a portion of sales donated to the CSOL.

Kiawah Tour chair Leah Simmons invited longtime and new tourgoers to join this highly anticipated event.

“The tour features four of Kiawah’s most stunning properties, highlighting incredible art, dazzling architecture, gorgeous views and creative décor,” Simmons said. “The 28th annual Symphony Tour of Homes continues the tradition of presenting some of the island’s most unique homes, showcasing the talents of premier designers, architects, builders and landscapers. Be sure to get your tickets early!”

About the Tour of Homes – Kiawah Island

The longest-running island home tour in the Lowcountry, the self-guided tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy music by CSOL scholarship recipients and local professional musicians throughout the homes. A special respite at the Cinder Creek Pavilion will feature complimentary refreshments.

RSVP for the free Preview Party at csolinc.org.