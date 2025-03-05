Tornado Watch in Effect for Charleston County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Charleston County area until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the area. Damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph) are expected for coastal areas throughout the county between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Tornado Preparation

  • Review and discuss your emergency plans
  • Take inventory of your supplies
  • Secure loose outdoor furniture and items
  • Establish a safe room (ground-level room with no windows)

Driving During Strong Winds Residents are advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. If travel is necessary, residents are advised to travel with caution.

  • Maintain a safe distance from high-profile vehicles
  • Keep both hands on the wheel for better control
  • Watch for fallen trees, power lines, and debris
  • Use extra caution on bridges and overpasses
  • Bridges may close depending on wind strength, causing traffic delays.

﻿Please continue to monitor all local weather updates and implement appropriate safety measures.

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here