Tornado Watch in Effect for Charleston County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Charleston County area until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the area. Damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph) are expected for coastal areas throughout the county between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Tornado Preparation

Review and discuss your emergency plans

Take inventory of your supplies

Secure loose outdoor furniture and items

Establish a safe room (ground-level room with no windows)

Driving During Strong Winds Residents are advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. If travel is necessary, residents are advised to travel with caution.

Maintain a safe distance from high-profile vehicles

Keep both hands on the wheel for better control

Watch for fallen trees, power lines, and debris

Use extra caution on bridges and overpasses

Bridges may close depending on wind strength, causing traffic delays.

﻿Please continue to monitor all local weather updates and implement appropriate safety measures.

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here