A Community Tree: Discussions and planning about the Angel Oak

Toward the end of 2024, Lowcountry Land Trust brought together designers, cultural historians, park logistics experts, conservationists and community advocates, all dedicated to preserving the unique character and beauty of the cherished Angel Oak and its surrounding landscape. Together, we reviewed the comprehensive plan for the Preserve, presented by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects and Liollio Architecture.

During the dynamic discussions, attendees shared valuable feedback on key topics, including the overall site plan, security fencing, the welcome center and interpretive zones. These insights will help shape the Preserve into a place of reverence, education, and connection for future generations.

Thank you to everyone who participated—we greatly appreciate your time and input. For those who couldn’t attend, there will be plenty of additional opportunities to engage and contribute as we continue this journey in creating the Preserve together.

What We Heard from the Community:

Protect the land without barriers: Ensure accessibility to both people and wildlife while preserving the sacredness of the space.

Sustain community connection: Develop plans that ensure long-term stewardship while engaging local communities.

Celebrate the stories of the land and its people: Honor those who came before us and emphasize the Preserve’s historical and cultural significance via design and interpretation.

Create a welcoming and educational space: Center the Angel Oak as a witness to history and a keeper of knowledge, designing spaces to accommodate small groups and programming.

Foster respect for the tree and its surroundings: Tell the story of saving the Angel Oak and the community’s role in preserving it.

Expand on Indigenous and Gullah Geechee histories: Acknowledge the true history of the land and hold space for untold stories.

How We’re Responding in Our Planning:

Continuing to collaborate with cultural historians and community keepers to create inclusive, layered storytelling elements throughout the Preserve. Educational signage and exhibits will reflect the diverse narratives that make this land so meaningful.

Exploring materials and methods to blend security features seamlessly with the landscape and create natural barriers, minimizing visual disruption, protecting the tree, and maintaining accessibility.

Reassessing gathering space limits to ensure that we can accommodate small groups and educational programming opportunities comfortably.

Hosting another community roundtable and other events to deepen our community engagement.

Continuing to connect with Sea Islands and Charleston County residents to ensure equitable and inclusive outreach.

Permitting and preparing for public reviews with the City of Charleston.

Your support can make a difference by helping to create the welcome center, walking trails, interpretive signage and educational programs that connect people to the beauty and significance of this reverent place.

You can contribute to the design and creation of the Angel Oak Preserve by spreading the word, volunteering your time, attending events, sharing your knowledge and skills, or making a donation. By preserving the Angel Oak, we honor the past, nurture the present, and inspire the future.