A Fluffy Weekend Ahead

Key Points:

A major snowstorm will affect all of South Carolina from Friday night into Saturday morning, and it will last into Saturday night or Sunday morning. The entire state is under a Winter Storm Warning.

Frigid air will move into the state during the storm and will remain through Monday. The cold will be comparable to the extreme cold around Christmas 2022. An Extreme Cold Warning is also in effect statewide. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens over most of the state starting Saturday and lasting through Monday morning.

Many areas may see light rain at the onset, and parts of the Coastal Plain and Midlands may see up to a few hours of sleet and freezing rain. However, the risk for power outages will be low because significant ice buildup is unlikely, and the snow will be dry and fluffy.

Snow will start Friday night in the Upstate and spread over the state through the night, reaching I-20 toward daybreak and the Lowcountry around midday into early afternoon.

The Catawba Region, the Pee Dee, and perhaps the Grand Strand will likely see the heaviest snowfall, with a realistic chance for double-digit local snow accumulations. Areas farther south and west see less, but most of the state is at risk for seeing 4 inches or more of snow.

Snow will taper off from west to east Saturday night and early Sunday, ending around midnight in the Upstate and by midday along the Grand Strand.

Winds will increase during the storm with peak gusts of 35-40 mph along the Coastal Plain and around 30 mph elsewhere on Sunday. The wind will cause widespread blowing and drifting snow.

Roads will become slippery for a few days where substantial snow falls because it will remain cold behind the storm, resulting in slow daytime melting and nighttime refreezing. Travel problems may persist into midweek in areas where the heaviest snowfall occurs.

We remain on track for a snowstorm across the state this weekend. The forecast has changed only a little since Thursday, with snow amounts revised upward. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service:

We now have high confidence that snow will fall across South Carolina late tonight through early Sunday, with most of the state seeing heavy snowfall. Travel will become hazardous during the storm, with heavy snow and even blowing snow, resulting in slippery roads and poor visibility at times.

The good news is that we expect mainly snow. The storm will start with plain rain in some areas. There can be 2-3 hours of sleet or freezing rain during the transition across the Coastal Plain and Midlands, but not enough to cause power outages. Also, the dry, fluffy snow that will fall won't adhere well to trees or power lines. So, our primary concern from the storm will be slippery travel.

Don't be surprised if what falls in your backyard varies considerably from what a buddy of yours 15 miles away sees. Storms like this cause narrow bands of heavier snow, so people not too far away could get a good bit more or less than you get.

The arctic blast that will arrive during the storm is our second problem. This Extreme Cold Warning that the National Weather Service has in effect is something that will be new to many South Carolinians. It means that dangerously cold temperatures or wind chills are in the forecast. The minimum temperatures and amount of time we spend at or below freezing will rival what we saw with the cold snap at Christmas 2022. Bundle up and layer up if you go out to play in the snow or if you must be out for work or an emergency; this will be among the coldest snow events we've seen. Definitely ensure your pipes are well-insulated and leave them dripping if it's appropriate. As someone who had a flooded apartment due to a busted pipe on Christmas Day 2022, I can assure you it's something you don't want to deal with! The cleanup took a couple of weeks!

The cold will keep the snow cover around for a while. A little will melt each day and then refreeze each night. Where the heavier snow falls over the northern part of the state, we may see travel problems persist until the middle of next week. On the other hand, most of the Lowcountry should be in good shape by Monday afternoon.

Speaking of travel problems, all our neighboring states will see the snow as well, especially the vinegar sauce zone to our north. Be ready to deal with deep snow if that's your weekend destination. The peach posers to our west see less; only northern Georgia and the area near the Savanna River will be affected.

Before the storm, check out SCEMD's SC Winter Weather Guide and ready.gov for winter storm prep tips to be sure you're ready.