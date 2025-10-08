Alert: Upcoming High Tides

Potential major tidal flooding is expected tomorrow and Friday. High tides could reach up to 7.5 feet on Kiawah, which may make some roads impassable, damage property, and pose hazards to pedestrians and motorists.

HIGH TIDE SCHEDULE AND EXPECTED LEVELS ON KIAWAH

Thursday, Oct. 9: 10:20 a.m., 7.5 ft ; 10:45 p.m., 6.3 ft

10:20 a.m., ; 10:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 10: 11:16 a.m., 7.4 ft ; 11:42 p.m., 6.0 ft

11:16 a.m., ; 11:42 p.m., Peak impacts on roadways are expected in the hours immediately before and after high tides.

Tips for you:

Do not drive or walk through flooded streets.

Expect road closures and flooding in low-lying areas.

Move vehicles from low-lying areas and away from storm drains.

Take necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Those on Kiawah may want to avoid traveling to downtown Charleston on Thursday and Friday due to this risk. Be sure to tune into our local trusted media outlets for updates.