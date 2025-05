With hurricane season approaching, make sure you are registered for the Town of Kiawah Island's emergency notification system, CodeRED.

The Town will send critical community alerts like evacuation notices through this system. If you are unsure if you are registered, please re-register. You will not receive duplicate notices.

Be sure to opt-in for all severe weather warning alerts. The Town will send out its annual test alert to all currently enrolled members on May 27 at 2 p.m. EST.