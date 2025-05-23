Beachwalker Drive Upcoming Construction Activity

The Town of Kiawah Island would like to alert community members of upcoming construction activity related to the Ocean Pines development on Beachwalker Drive.

Construction activity is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and you may notice an increase in construction vehicle traffic along Beachwalker Drive.

While every impact or disruption cannot be eliminated, to aid in reducing and mitigating the construction impacts and disruption to the area, the Town has issued construction management conditions in conjunction with the encroachment permit for the project.

Click here for more info.