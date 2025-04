It’s almost time for Ben & Jerry’s FREE Cone Day! Ice cream lovers can grab their free treat on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. at select Scoop Shop locations.

The Charleston area has two such locations – in Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island (624 Freshfields Drive) and in Mount Pleasant at 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd.

For more information on Free Cone day, visit the Ben & Jerry’s website.