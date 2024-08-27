Bourbon, Dogs, Music and More: Popular Freshfields Village Events Return This Fall

Freshfields Village today announced the return of popular community events this fall. From live music and pet-friendly festivities to culinary experiences, each event offers outdoor, family fun for locals and tourists alike.

“We are thrilled to welcome the fall season with an exciting list of events that not only celebrate our vibrant community but also spotlight local talent and vendors,” said Herbert Ames, managing director of EDENS. “By bringing together live music, delicious cuisine, and festive activities, we aim to create memorable experiences that enrich our community and support local businesses.”

Fall 2024 Events include:

Labor Day Weekend, Music on The Green

Friday and Saturday, August 30 & 31, 6-9 pm

Freshfields Village will send off summer with its fan-favorite concert series, Music on The Green. On Friday and Saturday from 6-9 pm, The Village Green will host live music from local artists, where guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to lay out on the lawn. This family-friendly series, which began during Memorial Day Weekend, bookends the season and welcomes the arrival of fall.

Fall Movie on The Green

Friday, October 11, 7:30 pm

The Village welcomes back one of its beloved events, Movie on The Green. Free to attend, the event takes place on the Village Green, a central open space surrounded by shops and restaurants. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to watch one of the most iconic football movies of all time, “Remember the Titans.”

Garden & Gun BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon Event

Saturday, October 12, 3-6 pm

Back by popular demand, Freshfields will host the BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon event in partnership with Garden & Gun this fall. Following the success of the first-ever spring event, guests can once again look forward to an afternoon of barbeque from local vendors, Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, Swig & Swine BBQ, and Southern Roots Smokehouse. The day will be filled with live bluegrass music from two bands, Flatt City Bluegrass Band and The Bluestone Ramblers, paired with special bourbon cocktails from Blade & Bow. Experience Southern cuisine samplings and sip bourbon cocktails while exploring all that Freshfields Village offers.

Dogtoberfest

Saturday, October 19, 1-5 pm

In celebration of Halloween, Freshfields Village will host its most popular and dog-friendly annual event, Dogtoberfest. The event offers a fun-filled day featuring a dog costume competition, a pet expo with local rescue groups and local pet vendors. With a variety of activities, both pups and their owners are sure to enjoy an afternoon at The Village.

For more information about these events and other happenings at Freshfields, visit https://freshfieldsvillage. com/events/.