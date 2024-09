The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will conduct the Special Election for the Town of Kiawah Island on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island). The Special Election will coincide with this year’s General Election.

The candidates for the open Council Member seat include:

Lance Spencer

Gaye Stathis

Additional information on the candidates will be forthcoming.