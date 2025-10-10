Caution: Water on the Roadways

Tidal flooding is expected today due to high tides. Some roads may become impassable, and the water may damage property and pose hazards to pedestrians and motorists.

HIGH TIDE SCHEDULE AND EXPECTED LEVELS ON KIAWAH

Friday, Oct. 10: 11:42 p.m., 6.0 ft

Peak impacts on roadways are expected in the hours immediately before and after high tides.

Tips for you:

Do not drive or walk through flooded streets.

Expect road closures and flooding in low-lying areas.

Move vehicles from low-lying areas and away from storm drains.

Take necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Those on Kiawah may want to avoid traveling to downtown Charleston today due to this risk. Be sure to tune into our local trusted media outlets for updates.