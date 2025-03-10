Celebrating the U.S. Marine Corps 250th Birthday

Jim Bannister, a Marine Corps veteran residing at Kiawah River Estates, is interested in gathering interest from Kiawah Island, Kiawah River Estates, and Seabrook Island residents interested in celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps on November 10, 2025.

“You don’t need to be a Marine veteran to participate in the celebration, but we hope those who are will be the nucleus from which we can build,” explains Jim.

Bannister envisions a party large enough to gather privately at some location on Kiawah or Seabrook, and he points to the successful Marine Corps Birthday celebration held 5-years ago at the Sandcastle on Kiawah Island, which he and another local Marine veteran, Justin Follmer, co-chaired.

“This all begins with expressions of interest, and it is not too early to start planning. I also welcome any fellow Marines out there to volunteer their help in planning and executing the event," says Bannister.

Persons interested in assisting with and/or attending the event are requested to contact Jim by emailing him at jim@bannister.com.