It’s entirely possible to assemble a home caviar tasting by sourcing mother-of-pearl spoons, purchasing a small tin of caviar, preparing Champagne glasses, and selecting music such as Ella Fitzgerald. However, for those seeking an elevated experience that transforms any occasion into a celebration, the Charleston Caviar Company offers a distinguished service. Its curated events allow guests to enjoy caviar in a refined setting, guided by knowledgeable professionals who demonstrate the traditions and nuances of luxury caviar service. This bespoke opportunity brings elements of classic European elegance and sophistication directly to Charleston.

Angus Morrison, originally from England, and Paula Pinkerton of Chicago coordinate a distinguished tailgate event from the back of one of their three vintage Land Rovers, positioned either at your entrance or on your lawn. As hosts, their carefully arranged tailgate setup greets guests upon arrival, immediately establishing a sophisticated atmosphere while maintaining a subtle sense of humor. The Land Rover features a right-hand, leather-covered steering wheel, leather-upholstered seats, Persian rugs, butlers’ tables, and picnic hampers sourced from Fortnum & Mason—London’s renowned food and home emporium—all contributing to an elegant and memorable setting. If space permits, Angus ceremoniously opens bottles of Champagne with a saber, demonstrating precision and flair by sliding the blade along the bottle to release the cork.

Paula strongly recommends experiencing caviar tasting through the traditional “bump” method. For those unfamiliar, this involves placing a small portion of caviar on the area just above the V-shape between the thumb and forefinger when making a fist. The chilled caviar is allowed to rest briefly against the skin before being transferred to the mouth, where it is pressed against the palate to fully appreciate its delicate, briny flavor before swallowing.

One host, whose property offers stunning views of the Lowcountry marshes on John’s Island, takes great pleasure in offering her guests this distinctive caviar experience. Since Angus and Paula launched their business, hosts have engaged them for a variety of occasions—including weddings, bridal showers, galas, birthday parties, anniversaries, and appreciation events—serving groups ranging from two to approximately 300 guests.

Angus and Paula retired and relocated from Chicago to Charleston about nine years ago. Both have extensive business backgrounds—she formerly owned a beauty salon, while he was involved in real estate asset management and investments. Unaccustomed to inactivity, they launched a caviar tailgating business two years ago, which they find both invigorating and enjoyable. On occasions when Angus is out of town, their daughter Peyton, a schoolteacher, assists Paula with event management. Typically, Angus oversees education and finances, and Paula serves caviar to guests. Upon request, the menu can feature Paula’s homemade gougères—delicate cheese puffs that may be topped with caviar and served as an elegant finger food.

Angus initially possessed limited knowledge of caviar before establishing the business. Now highly informed, he frequently shares insights about sturgeon aquaculture—particularly as sturgeon are an endangered species—and discusses the distinguishing characteristics of various types of caviar with guests. In collaboration with hosts, the couple carefully considers pricing and flavor preferences, offering a curated selection of Champagne and caviar for this sophisticated experience. Angus personally favors Royal Ossetra caviar for its buttery notes and white sturgeon for its fresh, briny profile but emphasizes that all eggs are sourced from individual females of the same species. The caviar is sustainably obtained from reputable aquafarms across the United States and Europe.

The “caviar bump” trend has emerged only recently; however, the tradition of tasting caviar directly from the hand dates back centuries, originating as a method used by traders to assess quality and compare samples. Adapting this historic utilitarian practice into a refined modern experience offers a unique perspective, particularly when paired with Champagne—a combination renowned for its exquisite flavor. It is advisable to avoid silver utensils, as they may impart an undesirable metallic taste, and to steer clear of accompaniments such as toast points, blini, or chips, which can detract from the pure caviar experience.

As Angus and Paula said so aptly: “Put something fancy in your mouth.”