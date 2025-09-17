Charleston County Parks' Harvest Festival set for Nov. 1 on Johns Island

On Nov. 1, Johns Island County Park will host the annual Harvest Festival featuring bluegrass, hayrides and fall family fun.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the park will celebrate fall with a day full of activities. The Harvest Festival is known for its showcase of Charleston’s bluegrass talent, with local bands playing throughout the day. Hosted by emcee Richard Todd, the event kicks off with a demonstration from the City of Charleston’s Mounted Police at 11 a.m. Live music begins at noon.

This year’s musical lineup:

Noon–1:30 p.m.: YeeHaw Junction

1:45–3:15 p.m.: Southern Flavor Bluegrass Band

3:30–5 p.m.: Willie Wells & The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass

The festival will also feature food vendors selling barbecue, kettle corn and other festival favorites, plus plenty of cold beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets or tables.

Festival-goers can shop the crafters’ market, featuring handmade items from local vendors, perfect for holiday gifts. Families will find kid-friendly activities including hayrides, arts and crafts, giant bubbles, hay bale rolling and more.

Charleston County Parks has partnered with KultureCity to offer sensory-inclusive accommodations at the event, including sensory bags for guests with sensory needs. A quiet area will also be available behind the park’s barn. For more information on accessibility, visit the event webpage.

Admission is $10 per person. Children 12 and under and Gold Pass holders are admitted free. Gold Passes are not sold on site, and receipts of purchase will not be accepted; the pass itself must be presented for free entry. Advance ticket sales are not available.

Food and beverages are sold separately; a valid ID is required for alcohol purchases. Dogs are welcome but must remain leashed. Outside alcohol and coolers are prohibited.

For more information, call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com. The Harvest Festival is presented by Charleston County Parks.