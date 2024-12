The latest update regarding the proposed Island Park Place Development is that the developer submitted a deferral from the Charleston County Council, which was granted for referral to January. The originally scheduled Dec. 19 Planning and Public Works Committee Meeting was postponed and will now be considered on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at Charleston County Council Chambers (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston).

To view the meeting packet, visit engage.charlestoncounty. org and click "Participate" in the section Zoning & Planning Cases Under Council Consideration. To watch live, visit Charleston County CCTV.